10473 116TH AVENUE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10473 116TH AVENUE
10473 116th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
10473 116th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL 33773
Orange Lake Village
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice and clean 4 beds 1 bath block home, conveniently located near shops, schools and the beaches.
Home has central AC with washer and dryer hookups. Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10473 116TH AVENUE have any available units?
10473 116TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas County, FL.
Pinellas County, FL
.
What amenities does 10473 116TH AVENUE have?
Some of 10473 116TH AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 10473 116TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10473 116TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10473 116TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10473 116TH AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Pinellas County
.
Does 10473 116TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10473 116TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10473 116TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10473 116TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10473 116TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10473 116TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10473 116TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10473 116TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10473 116TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10473 116TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10473 116TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10473 116TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755
