Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Nice two bedroom one bath with a big bonus room. Big kitchen, interior laundry room (w/d hook up) & fenced backyard. Well behaved pets are allowed with a $200/pet fee, no aggressive dog breeds and no exotic animals. Tenants must have a 590 or higher credit score & a household monthly income equal to or greater than $3100/mo. All room measurements are approximate & should be verified.