Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym pool playground guest parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool guest parking

8600 Southwest 67th Avenue Apt #909, Miami, FL 33156 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. One bedroom with 1 and 1/2 baths in the desirable Villas of Pinecrest. This first floor unit is located right next to the parking lot making it conveniently located close to parking. One assigned parking spot with plenty of visitor parking. Easy access to the public transportation, Metrorail, US1, expressways and Dadeland. Community provides security at the guard gate. Community pool, fitness room, on site laundry facilities and playground. Vacant and ready for a new tenant. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625068 ]