8600 Southwest 67th Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 PM

8600 Southwest 67th Avenue

8600 Ludlam Road · No Longer Available
Location

8600 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL 33156
Pinecrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
playground
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
8600 Southwest 67th Avenue Apt #909, Miami, FL 33156 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. One bedroom with 1 and 1/2 baths in the desirable Villas of Pinecrest. This first floor unit is located right next to the parking lot making it conveniently located close to parking. One assigned parking spot with plenty of visitor parking. Easy access to the public transportation, Metrorail, US1, expressways and Dadeland. Community provides security at the guard gate. Community pool, fitness room, on site laundry facilities and playground. Vacant and ready for a new tenant. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625068 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue have any available units?
8600 Southwest 67th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinecrest, FL.
What amenities does 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue have?
Some of 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8600 Southwest 67th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinecrest.
Does 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue has a pool.
Does 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8600 Southwest 67th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
