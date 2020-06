Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Contemporary masterpiece. This 7 bed 6/1 bath mansion sitting on an ample 1.45 acre lot in the heart of North Pinecrest has it all. Top of the line PGT doors/windows, exterior wall resurfacing & a brand new concrete pad driveway w Mexican rocks. Outside enjoy a covered terrace by the pool, oversized yard w lush vegetation and your own tennis court w lights. An added plus free well water for life. Enjoy a quiet Pinecrest street while being just minutes from the best area Private schools, South Miami shopping & dining. When space is a luxury THIS is where you wan to be.