Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
801 SUNNILAND DRIVE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
801 SUNNILAND DRIVE
801 Sunniland Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location
801 Sunniland Dr, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Convenient 3 bedroom 1 bath home with large bonus room. Ready to go. Don't wait.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have any available units?
801 SUNNILAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pine Hills, FL
.
Is 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
801 SUNNILAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pine Hills
.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
