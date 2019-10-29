All apartments in Pine Hills
801 SUNNILAND DRIVE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

801 SUNNILAND DRIVE

801 Sunniland Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

801 Sunniland Dr, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Convenient 3 bedroom 1 bath home with large bonus room. Ready to go. Don't wait.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have any available units?
801 SUNNILAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
801 SUNNILAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 SUNNILAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

