You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large backyard this home features tile and vinyl plank floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7957 REX HILL TRAIL have any available units?
7957 REX HILL TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7957 REX HILL TRAIL have?
Some of 7957 REX HILL TRAIL's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7957 REX HILL TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
7957 REX HILL TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.