All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 7957 REX HILL TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
7957 REX HILL TRAIL
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

7957 REX HILL TRAIL

7957 Rex Hill Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7957 Rex Hill Trail, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large backyard this home features tile and vinyl plank floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7957 REX HILL TRAIL have any available units?
7957 REX HILL TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7957 REX HILL TRAIL have?
Some of 7957 REX HILL TRAIL's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7957 REX HILL TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
7957 REX HILL TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7957 REX HILL TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 7957 REX HILL TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 7957 REX HILL TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 7957 REX HILL TRAIL offers parking.
Does 7957 REX HILL TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7957 REX HILL TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7957 REX HILL TRAIL have a pool?
No, 7957 REX HILL TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 7957 REX HILL TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 7957 REX HILL TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 7957 REX HILL TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7957 REX HILL TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 7957 REX HILL TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 7957 REX HILL TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus