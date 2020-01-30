All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 7719 Rex Hill Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
7719 Rex Hill Trail
Last updated January 30 2020 at 4:24 PM

7719 Rex Hill Trail

7719 Rex Hill Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7719 Rex Hill Trail, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off.
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease. Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Stret Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7719 Rex Hill Trail have any available units?
7719 Rex Hill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 7719 Rex Hill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7719 Rex Hill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 Rex Hill Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7719 Rex Hill Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7719 Rex Hill Trail offer parking?
No, 7719 Rex Hill Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7719 Rex Hill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7719 Rex Hill Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 Rex Hill Trail have a pool?
No, 7719 Rex Hill Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7719 Rex Hill Trail have accessible units?
No, 7719 Rex Hill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7719 Rex Hill Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7719 Rex Hill Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7719 Rex Hill Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7719 Rex Hill Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus