All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM

7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY

7413 Country Run Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7413 Country Run Parkway, Pine Hills, FL 32818
Oak Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Formal living/dining room with laminate flooring. Large family room with French doors to screened porch. Eating space in kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY have any available units?
7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY have?
Some of 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7413 COUNTRY RUN PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 2 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pine Hills Accessible ApartmentsPine Hills Apartments with Parking
Pine Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FL
Minneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus