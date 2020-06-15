All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange

7360 Lazy Hill Drive · (407) 716-0459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7360 Lazy Hill Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange · Avail. Aug 4

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orlando, FL 32818 - Description: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orlando, FL 32818. Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. No Pets No Section 8

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications @ www.4rentorlando.com, that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent pay stubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application

Driving Directions: Take Hiawassee Road North of Silver Star Road; Left onto Crooked Lake Trail; 2nd Left onto Crooked Lake Circle; Right onto Lazy Hill Drive

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4895113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange have any available units?
7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange have?
Some of 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange pet-friendly?
No, 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange offer parking?
No, 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange does not offer parking.
Does 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange have a pool?
No, 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange does not have a pool.
Does 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange have accessible units?
No, 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange has units with air conditioning.
