7220 KERI COURT
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

7220 KERI COURT

7220 Keri Court · No Longer Available
Location

7220 Keri Court, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a cozy 3 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home, with a large back porch and a huge back yard! Nearby schools include Lake Gem Elementary School, Robinswood Middle School, and Maynard Evans High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

