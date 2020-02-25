This is a cozy 3 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home, with a large back porch and a huge back yard! Nearby schools include Lake Gem Elementary School, Robinswood Middle School, and Maynard Evans High School!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7220 KERI COURT have any available units?
7220 KERI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7220 KERI COURT have?
Some of 7220 KERI COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 KERI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7220 KERI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.