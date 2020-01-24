All apartments in Pine Hills
Pine Hills, FL
7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:12 AM

7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET

7121 Gray Shadow Street · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

7121 Gray Shadow Street, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home with screened in pool, 2 car garage and big yard. Ready to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET have any available units?
7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET have?
Some of 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET offers parking.
Does 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET has a pool.
Does 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET have accessible units?
No, 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7121 GRAY SHADOW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

