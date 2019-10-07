All apartments in Pine Hills
7108 Scrub Oak Lane

7108 Scruboak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7108 Scruboak Ln, Pine Hills, FL 32818
Bel-Aire Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home featuring Keyless Locks and Start Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Large Backyard, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 Scrub Oak Lane have any available units?
7108 Scrub Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7108 Scrub Oak Lane have?
Some of 7108 Scrub Oak Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7108 Scrub Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7108 Scrub Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 Scrub Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7108 Scrub Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7108 Scrub Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7108 Scrub Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 7108 Scrub Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 Scrub Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 Scrub Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 7108 Scrub Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7108 Scrub Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 7108 Scrub Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 Scrub Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7108 Scrub Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7108 Scrub Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7108 Scrub Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
