All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 6855 GALLE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
6855 GALLE COURT
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

6855 GALLE COURT

6855 Galle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6855 Galle Court, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in great condition available for immediate occupancy located in Caroline Estates. Nice floor plan, large patio and fireplace included. Hurry as this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6855 GALLE COURT have any available units?
6855 GALLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6855 GALLE COURT have?
Some of 6855 GALLE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6855 GALLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6855 GALLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6855 GALLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6855 GALLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 6855 GALLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6855 GALLE COURT offers parking.
Does 6855 GALLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6855 GALLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6855 GALLE COURT have a pool?
No, 6855 GALLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6855 GALLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6855 GALLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6855 GALLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6855 GALLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6855 GALLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6855 GALLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus