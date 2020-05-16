6734 Meritmoor Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Family Home - ~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION, & RESERVE IT NOW~



This home is located in a nice area. Restaurants, shopping, parks, and churches are located close by the development. This is a single-family home. 3-Bedrooms. Massive master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Two car garage .



This property won't last.



IMPORTANT: Please review strict qualifications and requirements before making the application; https://myebmanager.com/overview



*PET & ANIMAL POLICY:

All animals must be submitted through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Q1XSz05SeKeO



IMPORTANT: If you have animals, this step must be completed and submitted through the above link within 48 hours, from the time the applicant has made an application. This step must be completed to avoid delays or having your application passed on. Pets are subject to acceptance & review; by the property owner, owner attorney, owners insurance, and/ or against association rules and regulations.



*HOA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES APPLY: Community may require an additional application to move-in. All application fees to associations are reimbursed upon move-in*



*CLEANINGS: Cleaning and repairs are always completed around move in.



*All information is subject to change*



(RLNE3912332)