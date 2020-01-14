All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 6427 Undine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
6427 Undine Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6427 Undine Way

6427 Undine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6427 Undine Way, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,232 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5403793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6427 Undine Way have any available units?
6427 Undine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6427 Undine Way have?
Some of 6427 Undine Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6427 Undine Way currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Undine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 Undine Way pet-friendly?
No, 6427 Undine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 6427 Undine Way offer parking?
Yes, 6427 Undine Way offers parking.
Does 6427 Undine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6427 Undine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 Undine Way have a pool?
Yes, 6427 Undine Way has a pool.
Does 6427 Undine Way have accessible units?
No, 6427 Undine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 Undine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6427 Undine Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6427 Undine Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6427 Undine Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus