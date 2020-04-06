Rent Calculator
6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE
6404 Livewood Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6404 Livewood Oaks Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home located in Orlando FL. This property has central heat and A/C huge landscape, breakfast area, wood laminate floors, and formal dining room and living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pine Hills, FL
.
What amenities does 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pine Hills
.
Does 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6404 LIVEWOOD OAKS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
