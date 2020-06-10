All apartments in Pine Hills
6346 Fox Briar Trail

6346 Fox Briar Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6346 Fox Briar Trail, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
pool
garage
3 Bed / 2 Bath (Orlando Pool) Home For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/1863136?source=marketing) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #1863136) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/files/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_5_20_20.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1399.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1499.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1499.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1399/mo
6346 Fox Briar Trail
Orlando, Florida 32818
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Oasis Terrace
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1411
Year Built: 1982

*2 Car Garage
*Fenced In Yard
*Screened In Patio
*Gazebo
*In-Ground Pool
*Living, Family & Dining Rooms
*Granite Countertops
*Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Range
*Tile Flooring
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Carpeted Bedrms
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*JUST 15 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 408, 429, & 50
*CONVENIENT To: Orange Blossom Trail (Obt)
*CONVENIENT To: Clarcona-Ocoee Rd
*JUST 5 MINUTES To: 414-Maitland Blvd
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Take FL-408 W, N Hastings St and N Powers Dr to Fox Briar Trail in Pine Hills, Head south on S Orange Ave toward W Anderson St, Turn right onto N Lucerne Cir W, Merge onto FL-408 W, Turn right onto N Kirkman Rd, Turn left onto Fox Briar Trail, Destination will be on the left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE2061569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6346 Fox Briar Trail have any available units?
6346 Fox Briar Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6346 Fox Briar Trail have?
Some of 6346 Fox Briar Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6346 Fox Briar Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6346 Fox Briar Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6346 Fox Briar Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6346 Fox Briar Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6346 Fox Briar Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6346 Fox Briar Trail offers parking.
Does 6346 Fox Briar Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6346 Fox Briar Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6346 Fox Briar Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6346 Fox Briar Trail has a pool.
Does 6346 Fox Briar Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 6346 Fox Briar Trail has accessible units.
Does 6346 Fox Briar Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6346 Fox Briar Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6346 Fox Briar Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6346 Fox Briar Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

