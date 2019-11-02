All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 6234 Jennings Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
6234 Jennings Rd
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

6234 Jennings Rd

6234 Jennings Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6234 Jennings Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Robinswood

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One Bed Room Flat - Property Id: 168575

This property is being listed by a Realtor.
First and last month's rent is required.

Noel Martin
Gold Series Realty
407-583-7854
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168575p
Property Id 168575

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5237677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6234 Jennings Rd have any available units?
6234 Jennings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6234 Jennings Rd have?
Some of 6234 Jennings Rd's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6234 Jennings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6234 Jennings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6234 Jennings Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6234 Jennings Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 6234 Jennings Rd offer parking?
No, 6234 Jennings Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6234 Jennings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6234 Jennings Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6234 Jennings Rd have a pool?
No, 6234 Jennings Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6234 Jennings Rd have accessible units?
No, 6234 Jennings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6234 Jennings Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6234 Jennings Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6234 Jennings Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6234 Jennings Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus