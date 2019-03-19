All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5910 Fernhill Drive Orange

5910 Fernhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5910 Fernhill Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5910 Fernhill Drive Orange Available 01/15/19 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 5910 Fernhill Drive O Orlando, FL 32808 - Description: 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home at 5910 Fernhill Drive O Orlando, FL 32808. Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications @ www.4rentorlando.com, that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent pay stubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Pine Hills Road North of Silver Star Road; Left onto Indian Hills Road; Left onto Forestdale Drive; Right onto Fernhill Drive.

(RLNE4388095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange have any available units?
5910 Fernhill Drive Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange have?
Some of 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange currently offering any rent specials?
5910 Fernhill Drive Orange isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange pet-friendly?
No, 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange offer parking?
No, 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange does not offer parking.
Does 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange have a pool?
No, 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange does not have a pool.
Does 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange have accessible units?
No, 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5910 Fernhill Drive Orange has units with air conditioning.
