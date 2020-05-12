Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM
1 of 60
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE
5846 Harrington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5846 Harrington Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Robinswood
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Come and take a look at this nice 4 bedrooms 3 baths home with pool. Freshly painted, new flooring and much more. Great Price!! Won't last long !! A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pine Hills, FL
.
Is 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pine Hills
.
Does 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5846 HARRINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
