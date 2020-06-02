5836 Beechmont Boulevard

Amenities

Come see this fresh 4 bed, 2.5 bath today! This renovated beauty has over 1350 square feet of space, a sparkling kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and new tile flooring throughout. Set on a beautiful lawn in a shady, quaint neighborhood, right near numerous lakes and minutes away from shopping and major highways, come get this property in a prime location before it goes! This property is pet friendly and does not accept Section 8 vouchers.



BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co(opens in new tab) to contact an official Great Jones representative. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.



This property comes in as-is condition.

