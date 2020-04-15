5714 LEJEUNE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

MEADOWBROOK ACRES - 3BR/2BA COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME - Spacious 3BR/2BA, remodeled, new flooring, freshly painted, stainless appliances, eat in kitchen, remodeled baths. Large yard. Covered patio. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 337-8950.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



