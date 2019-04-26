All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 5687 Deerfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
5687 Deerfield Road
Last updated April 26 2019 at 10:54 PM

5687 Deerfield Road

5687 Deerfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5687 Deerfield Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/876622) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #876622) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Add’l Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK  (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,199.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,275.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS A MINIMUM OF $1,912.50 (1.5 X $1,275.00). OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY. ***

Price: $1,199/mo
5687 Deerfield Road
Orlando, Florida 32808
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Pine Hills/Rolling Woods
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1450
Year Built: 1970

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Property Has Been Professionally Refurbished!!
*Very Clean Property
*There Is No Garage
*Refurbished Kitchen
*Tile Flooring Throughout
*Freshly Painted!
*JUST 20 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*CONVENIENT To: 408 & 50
*CONVENIENT To: Silverstar & Pine Hills Road
*Blinds INCLUDED
*A refrigerator can be rented for a small additional monthly amount
**THIS PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES A MINIMUM DEPOSIT OF 1.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT**
*Square Footage Is Approximate
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*Owned by real estate broker
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK  (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From N Hiawassee R to (R) Silver Star Rd/SR-438 E (L) N Powers Dr T(R) Indian Hill Rd (R) Forestdale Dr (L) Deerfield Rd home on the Left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/876622) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #876622) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,199, Application Fee: $79, Security Deposit: $1,912.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5687 Deerfield Road have any available units?
5687 Deerfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 5687 Deerfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
5687 Deerfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5687 Deerfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5687 Deerfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 5687 Deerfield Road offer parking?
No, 5687 Deerfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 5687 Deerfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5687 Deerfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5687 Deerfield Road have a pool?
No, 5687 Deerfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 5687 Deerfield Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5687 Deerfield Road has accessible units.
Does 5687 Deerfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5687 Deerfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5687 Deerfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5687 Deerfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 2 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pine Hills Accessible ApartmentsPine Hills Apartments with Parking
Pine Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FL
Minneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus