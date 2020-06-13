All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 5607 Sedgefield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
5607 Sedgefield Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:40 PM

5607 Sedgefield Street

5607 Sedgefield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5607 Sedgefield Street, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868464

Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1567 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, oven, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, and is newly renovated. With access to an attached garage and a screened-in back porch. Minutes away from US-441. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 Sedgefield Street have any available units?
5607 Sedgefield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5607 Sedgefield Street have?
Some of 5607 Sedgefield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 Sedgefield Street currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Sedgefield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Sedgefield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5607 Sedgefield Street is pet friendly.
Does 5607 Sedgefield Street offer parking?
Yes, 5607 Sedgefield Street does offer parking.
Does 5607 Sedgefield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 Sedgefield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Sedgefield Street have a pool?
No, 5607 Sedgefield Street does not have a pool.
Does 5607 Sedgefield Street have accessible units?
No, 5607 Sedgefield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Sedgefield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 Sedgefield Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5607 Sedgefield Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5607 Sedgefield Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus