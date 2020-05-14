All apartments in Pine Hills
5526 Britan Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5526 Britan Drive

5526 Britan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5526 Britan Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 Britan Drive have any available units?
5526 Britan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 5526 Britan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5526 Britan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 Britan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5526 Britan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5526 Britan Drive offer parking?
No, 5526 Britan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5526 Britan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5526 Britan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 Britan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5526 Britan Drive has a pool.
Does 5526 Britan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5526 Britan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 Britan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5526 Britan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 Britan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5526 Britan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

