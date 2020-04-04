All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

5501 PERRINE DRIVE

5501 Perrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Perrine Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
MEADOWBROOK ACRES - REMODELED 3BR/2BA HOME - Spacious 3BR/2BA, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, new counter tops, new flooring, freshly painted, new baths, family room, covered back patio, and large fenced backyard. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (352) 308-1335 or email mc1-00534@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5590384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 PERRINE DRIVE have any available units?
5501 PERRINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5501 PERRINE DRIVE have?
Some of 5501 PERRINE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 PERRINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5501 PERRINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 PERRINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 PERRINE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5501 PERRINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5501 PERRINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5501 PERRINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 PERRINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 PERRINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5501 PERRINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5501 PERRINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5501 PERRINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 PERRINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 PERRINE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 PERRINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5501 PERRINE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

