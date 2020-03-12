All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:49 AM

5421 FAIRWOOD WAY

5421 Fairwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

5421 Fairwood Way, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath Condo with to carport available now. Must see. Male your appointment today. Hoa approval and application required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY have any available units?
5421 FAIRWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5421 FAIRWOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY offers parking.
Does 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY have a pool?
No, 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5421 FAIRWOOD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
