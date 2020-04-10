All apartments in Pine Hills
5353 Pale Horse Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:28 PM

5353 Pale Horse Drive

5353 Pale Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5353 Pale Horse Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5353 Pale Horse Drive have any available units?
5353 Pale Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 5353 Pale Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5353 Pale Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5353 Pale Horse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5353 Pale Horse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5353 Pale Horse Drive offer parking?
No, 5353 Pale Horse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5353 Pale Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5353 Pale Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5353 Pale Horse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5353 Pale Horse Drive has a pool.
Does 5353 Pale Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 5353 Pale Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5353 Pale Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5353 Pale Horse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5353 Pale Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5353 Pale Horse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
