Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5352 Sun Valley Court

5352 Sun Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

5352 Sun Valley Court, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Orlando, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 Sun Valley Court have any available units?
5352 Sun Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5352 Sun Valley Court have?
Some of 5352 Sun Valley Court's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 Sun Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
5352 Sun Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 Sun Valley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5352 Sun Valley Court is pet friendly.
Does 5352 Sun Valley Court offer parking?
Yes, 5352 Sun Valley Court offers parking.
Does 5352 Sun Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5352 Sun Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 Sun Valley Court have a pool?
No, 5352 Sun Valley Court does not have a pool.
Does 5352 Sun Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 5352 Sun Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 Sun Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5352 Sun Valley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5352 Sun Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5352 Sun Valley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

