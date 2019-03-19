All apartments in Pine Hills
5123 Londonderry Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5123 Londonderry Boulevard

5123 Londonderry Boulevard · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5123 Londonderry Boulevard, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family home at 5123 Londonderry Blvd., Orlando, FL 32808. Range, Refrigerator, 1 car carport, central Heat and Air. Please call to arrange a showing. For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890. Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application. Driving Directions: Pine Hills Road North from Silver Star Road, Right on Londonderry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 Londonderry Boulevard have any available units?
5123 Londonderry Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5123 Londonderry Boulevard have?
Some of 5123 Londonderry Boulevard's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 Londonderry Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Londonderry Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Londonderry Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5123 Londonderry Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 5123 Londonderry Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5123 Londonderry Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5123 Londonderry Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5123 Londonderry Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Londonderry Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5123 Londonderry Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5123 Londonderry Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5123 Londonderry Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Londonderry Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5123 Londonderry Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5123 Londonderry Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5123 Londonderry Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

