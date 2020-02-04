All apartments in Pine Hills
5103 LIMING AVE

5103 Liming Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5103 Liming Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/1.5 BATH - NW ORLANDO - Completely remodeled 3BR/1.5BA home in NW Orlando. Remodeled eat in kitchen, with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, new flooring throughout, freshly painted, remodeled baths. Huge backyard.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

(RLNE5478697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 LIMING AVE have any available units?
5103 LIMING AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5103 LIMING AVE have?
Some of 5103 LIMING AVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 LIMING AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5103 LIMING AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 LIMING AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5103 LIMING AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5103 LIMING AVE offer parking?
No, 5103 LIMING AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5103 LIMING AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 LIMING AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 LIMING AVE have a pool?
No, 5103 LIMING AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5103 LIMING AVE have accessible units?
No, 5103 LIMING AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 LIMING AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5103 LIMING AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 LIMING AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5103 LIMING AVE has units with air conditioning.

