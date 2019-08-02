All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
5101 Cassatt Ave Orange
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

5101 Cassatt Ave Orange

5101 Cassatt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5101 Cassatt Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home for rent at 5101 Cassatt Ave. Orlando, Fl. 32808 - Description: 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home at 5101 Cassatt Ave. Orlando, FL 32808
Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Pets Allowed and Section 8 Allowed

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications @ www.4rentorlando.com, that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent pay stubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application

Driving Directions: Take Pine Hills Road North of North Lane; Right onto Liming Avenue; Left onto Cassatt Avenue

(RLNE2367030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange have any available units?
5101 Cassatt Ave Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange have?
Some of 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Cassatt Ave Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange is pet friendly.
Does 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange offer parking?
No, 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange does not offer parking.
Does 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange have a pool?
No, 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange have accessible units?
No, 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5101 Cassatt Ave Orange has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus