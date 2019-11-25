All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated November 25 2019 at 7:52 PM

4720 BALBOA DRIVE

4720 Balboa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come and look this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house, centrally located it. Closed to restaurants, hospitals, shopping centers, schools and
universities. Great Price!! It won't last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 BALBOA DRIVE have any available units?
4720 BALBOA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 4720 BALBOA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4720 BALBOA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 BALBOA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4720 BALBOA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 4720 BALBOA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4720 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4720 BALBOA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 BALBOA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 BALBOA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4720 BALBOA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4720 BALBOA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4720 BALBOA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 BALBOA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 BALBOA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 BALBOA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4720 BALBOA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
