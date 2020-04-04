All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

4709 Robbins Ave

4709 Robbins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Robbins Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 Single Family - Property Id: 246755

Ready for occupancy, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on a large , fenced lot.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246755
Property Id 246755

(RLNE5650501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

