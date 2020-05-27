Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
4621 Robbins Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4621 Robbins Ave
4621 Robbins Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4621 Robbins Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love this very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in North Orlando.
This home features tile flooring, an updated kitchen and central HVAC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4621 Robbins Ave have any available units?
4621 Robbins Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pine Hills, FL
.
What amenities does 4621 Robbins Ave have?
Some of 4621 Robbins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4621 Robbins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Robbins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Robbins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 Robbins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4621 Robbins Ave offer parking?
No, 4621 Robbins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4621 Robbins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4621 Robbins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Robbins Ave have a pool?
No, 4621 Robbins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Robbins Ave have accessible units?
No, 4621 Robbins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Robbins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Robbins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 Robbins Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4621 Robbins Ave has units with air conditioning.
