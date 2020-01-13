All apartments in Pine Hills
4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD
Last updated January 13 2020 at 2:56 PM

4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD

4403 Continental Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4403 Continental Boulevard, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful duplex renovated with modern kitchen with steel appliances , 2 comfortable bedrooms,, spacious garden to share moment with your family..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

