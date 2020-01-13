Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD
Last updated January 13 2020 at 2:56 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD
4403 Continental Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4403 Continental Boulevard, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful duplex renovated with modern kitchen with steel appliances , 2 comfortable bedrooms,, spacious garden to share moment with your family..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD have any available units?
4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pine Hills, FL
.
What amenities does 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pine Hills
.
Does 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4403 CONTINENTAL BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
