4200 Seybold Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4200 Seybold Ave

4200 Seybold Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4200 Seybold Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed/ 1 bath home ready to move in. Call or text for a showing. 407-373-4366

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580

*** WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ***

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($2,925).

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

*** Asset Protection Insurance Required ($12.00/month) ***

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Seybold Ave have any available units?
4200 Seybold Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 4200 Seybold Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Seybold Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Seybold Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4200 Seybold Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4200 Seybold Ave offer parking?
No, 4200 Seybold Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4200 Seybold Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Seybold Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Seybold Ave have a pool?
No, 4200 Seybold Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Seybold Ave have accessible units?
No, 4200 Seybold Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Seybold Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 Seybold Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4200 Seybold Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4200 Seybold Ave has units with air conditioning.
