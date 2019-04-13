Rent Calculator
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:33 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3716 Indian Woods
3716 Indian Woods Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3716 Indian Woods Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3/2 House For Rent - Single story home with carport, washer/dryer hook-ups, tiled floors throughout
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4795149)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3716 Indian Woods have any available units?
3716 Indian Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pine Hills, FL
.
Is 3716 Indian Woods currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Indian Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Indian Woods pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Indian Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pine Hills
.
Does 3716 Indian Woods offer parking?
Yes, 3716 Indian Woods offers parking.
Does 3716 Indian Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Indian Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Indian Woods have a pool?
No, 3716 Indian Woods does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Indian Woods have accessible units?
No, 3716 Indian Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Indian Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Indian Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 Indian Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 3716 Indian Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
