Pine Hills, FL
3617 Westland Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

3617 Westland Drive

3617 Westland Drive · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

3617 Westland Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818
Kensington

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 3617 Westland Drive Orlando, FL 32818. - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 3617 Westland Drive Orlando, FL 32818. This home has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Hiawassee Road North from Silver Star, Left onto Hiawassee Spring Court, Right onto Westland Drive

(RLNE2314673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Westland Drive have any available units?
3617 Westland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 3617 Westland Drive have?
Some of 3617 Westland Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Westland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Westland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Westland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Westland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 3617 Westland Drive offer parking?
No, 3617 Westland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Westland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Westland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Westland Drive have a pool?
No, 3617 Westland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Westland Drive have accessible units?
No, 3617 Westland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Westland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Westland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Westland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3617 Westland Drive has units with air conditioning.

