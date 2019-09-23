All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated September 23 2019 at 4:15 PM

3607 Connor Avenue

3607 Connor Avenue · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

3607 Connor Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Connor Avenue have any available units?
3607 Connor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 3607 Connor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Connor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Connor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 Connor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3607 Connor Avenue offer parking?
No, 3607 Connor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3607 Connor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Connor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Connor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3607 Connor Avenue has a pool.
Does 3607 Connor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3607 Connor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Connor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 Connor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3607 Connor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3607 Connor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
