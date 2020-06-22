3121 BON AIR DR

Amenities
SILVER STAR ESTATES - - Spacious 3BR/2.5 completely remodeled home. New flooring throughout. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, spacious rooms, freshly painted. Large backyard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.
Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.
For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 753-1173.
PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.
(RLNE5744610)