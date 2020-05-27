2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

NORMANDY SHORES - REMODELED 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. Freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, new bathrooms, large rooms, a carport, and huge backyard. Section 8 is accepted.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 807-6713.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE5730343)