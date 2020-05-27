All apartments in Pine Hills
Pine Hills, FL
2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE

2414 Fontainebleau Drive · No Longer Available
Pine Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

2414 Fontainebleau Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
NORMANDY SHORES - REMODELED 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. Freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, new bathrooms, large rooms, a carport, and huge backyard. Section 8 is accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 807-6713.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5730343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE have any available units?
2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE have?
Some of 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2414 FONTAINEBLEAU DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

