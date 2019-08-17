All apartments in Pine Hills
2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE

Location

2308 Kingsland Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute, cozy & newly refreshed home conveniently located close to schools & shopping with an easy commute to major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
