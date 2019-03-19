All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2280 Okada Court

2280 Okada Court · No Longer Available
Location

2280 Okada Court, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,046 sf home is located in Orlando, FL. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Large fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Okada Court have any available units?
2280 Okada Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 2280 Okada Court currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Okada Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Okada Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2280 Okada Court is pet friendly.
Does 2280 Okada Court offer parking?
Yes, 2280 Okada Court offers parking.
Does 2280 Okada Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 Okada Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Okada Court have a pool?
No, 2280 Okada Court does not have a pool.
Does 2280 Okada Court have accessible units?
No, 2280 Okada Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Okada Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2280 Okada Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2280 Okada Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2280 Okada Court does not have units with air conditioning.
