Pine Hills, FL
2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE

2205 Kingsland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Kingsland Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house, centrally located it. Closed to restaurants, hospitals, shopping centers, schools and universities. Great Price!! It won't last long!! A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
