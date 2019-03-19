Come and take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house, centrally located it. Closed to restaurants, hospitals, shopping centers, schools and universities. Great Price!! It won't last long!! A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2205 KINGSLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.