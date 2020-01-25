3 Bedroom 2 Bath newly renovated house with back screened porch. Ceiling fans in some rooms. Nice hardwood floor throughout. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183270 Property Id 183270
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2120 Winnetka Ct have any available units?
2120 Winnetka Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 2120 Winnetka Ct have?
Some of 2120 Winnetka Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Winnetka Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Winnetka Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Winnetka Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Winnetka Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Winnetka Ct offer parking?
No, 2120 Winnetka Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Winnetka Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Winnetka Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Winnetka Ct have a pool?
No, 2120 Winnetka Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Winnetka Ct have accessible units?
No, 2120 Winnetka Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Winnetka Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Winnetka Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Winnetka Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Winnetka Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
