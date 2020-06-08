All apartments in Pine Hills
1923 Beecher Street

1923 Beecher Street · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Beecher Street, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Beecher Street have any available units?
1923 Beecher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 1923 Beecher Street currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Beecher Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Beecher Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Beecher Street is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Beecher Street offer parking?
No, 1923 Beecher Street does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Beecher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Beecher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Beecher Street have a pool?
No, 1923 Beecher Street does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Beecher Street have accessible units?
No, 1923 Beecher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Beecher Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Beecher Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Beecher Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Beecher Street does not have units with air conditioning.

