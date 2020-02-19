All apartments in Pine Hills
1611 PONTIAC COURT
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

1611 PONTIAC COURT

1611 Pontiac Court · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Pontiac Court, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedrooms 1 bath single-family home located in Orlando FL! This property features a great living room space and a big kitchen with appliances included! Huge Fenced Back Yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 PONTIAC COURT have any available units?
1611 PONTIAC COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 1611 PONTIAC COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1611 PONTIAC COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 PONTIAC COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1611 PONTIAC COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 1611 PONTIAC COURT offer parking?
No, 1611 PONTIAC COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1611 PONTIAC COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 PONTIAC COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 PONTIAC COURT have a pool?
No, 1611 PONTIAC COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1611 PONTIAC COURT have accessible units?
No, 1611 PONTIAC COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 PONTIAC COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 PONTIAC COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 PONTIAC COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 PONTIAC COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
