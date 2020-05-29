All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE

1504 Ridge Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Ridge Pointe Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful, very well maintained home. With modern appliances and granite countertops. Awesome master bath. Walk in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 RIDGE POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

