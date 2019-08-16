All apartments in Pine Hills
1501 Sunridge Road Orange
1501 Sunridge Road Orange

1501 Sunridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Sunridge Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3/2 Home For Rent at 1501 Sunridge Road Orlando, FL 32808 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a 1 Car Carport, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Central Heat and Air.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Pine Hills Road North of Colonial Drive; Right onto Balboa Drive; Left onto Sunridge Road

(RLNE5094586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Sunridge Road Orange have any available units?
1501 Sunridge Road Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1501 Sunridge Road Orange have?
Some of 1501 Sunridge Road Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Sunridge Road Orange currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Sunridge Road Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Sunridge Road Orange pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Sunridge Road Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 1501 Sunridge Road Orange offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Sunridge Road Orange offers parking.
Does 1501 Sunridge Road Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Sunridge Road Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Sunridge Road Orange have a pool?
No, 1501 Sunridge Road Orange does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Sunridge Road Orange have accessible units?
No, 1501 Sunridge Road Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Sunridge Road Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Sunridge Road Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Sunridge Road Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1501 Sunridge Road Orange has units with air conditioning.
